Passover becoming a growing celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Jewish holiday Passover officially started on April 15th.
Passover celebrates the Israelites gaining freedom from slavery in Egypt.
The holiday contains many uses of symbols to represent the bitterness of slavery but also referencing the sweetness of freedom.
Rabbi Brian Serle of the Congregation of Abraham said that celebrating freedom is something everyone from all backgrounds can support.
Also stating that churches and colleges have also started gaining interest in Passover meals and traditions.
"It always happens around Easter so people are tying in their own personal enjoyment of this season a lot of families too have multiple faiths in the house maybe a Jewish parent and a Christian parent want to pull together and respect each others backgrounds so were seeing a lot of that." Rabbi Brian Serle said
Passover will continue through Saturday April 23.