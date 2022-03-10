Patient makes immunotherapy treatments brighter by wearing costumes

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Cancer survivor Kristy Blattner visits UW Health once a month for immunotherapy. Instead of dreading her appointments, Kristy and her husband Cris are making them fun.
The Blattners now show up to every appointment in full costume. They have dressed up as pirates, cats, cows and even did a look from the 1980's.
This month, the pair dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, characters from Game of Thrones.
"Instead of me thinking 'oh poor me I need to leave work and get this treatment' now it's fun," Kristy Blattner said. "Like 'quick we need to get everything ready' so now it's this really positive thing and we look forward to peoples' reaction."
Blattner was first diagnosed with melanoma 6 years ago and was removed. The cancer returned in the spring of 2021 and needed to be removed again. The therapy at UW Health is a proactive step to prevent her cancer from returning.
Doctors say Blattner is responding well to her immunotherapy treatments.