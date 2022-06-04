Patterson sisters break school record in final high school race together

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The WIAA State Track and Field meet welcomed the top high school track athletes around the state.
Three of them included the Patterson sisters from Johnson Creek High School: Adriell, Brooklyn and Dominique.
Iris Patterson, the aunt of the three sisters said that they could not be closer as siblings and constantly pushed each other to be the best they can be.
"These girls have stuck together and they really push and bond with each other." Iris Patterson said. "Every experience that they have they share it and I've never seen anything more beautiful than my nieces coming together"
This year is the only year that all three will be on the same high school track team at once, because Senior Adriell Patterson, is heading to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the fall and is committed to running track on the University's team.
The 2022 State Track meet was particularly special because the three sisters ran a 4x200 meter relay race together and with their friend Brittany Rue.
The girls broke the Johnson Creek High School record with a finishing time of 1:50.45.
Junior Brooklyn Patterson said that the support they give one another helps push them to their limits.
"I had my older sister to compete with but I also had my younger sister to show her what to do also." Brooklyn Patterson continued, "We were always competing we were always encouraging."
Competing in the same race at the state level, is an experience that the sisters can hold on to for a lifetime.
Freshman Dominique Patterson said that competing in track will not be the same after her sisters graduate.
However, she plans to be at the State Competition next year in La Crosse where she will see her oldest sister once again as a college student.