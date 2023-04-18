PdC Area Special Olympics basketball team celebrates state title

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Prairie du Chien is home to a new state championship team.
The area's Special Olympics team won their division in the state basketball tournament over the weekend at UW-Oshkosh.
Before and after the tournament, the community came out to support the team. After a send off at Bluffview Middle School on Friday, the players received an escort out of town before heading to the tournament.
After winning three games at the university, the team was crowned state champs.
To celebrate the team's win, there was a celebratory pep rally on Monday back at Bluffview Middle School.
The pictures in this story are from Becky Brunning.