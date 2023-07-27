Peak Energy Alert issued by MiEnergy Cooperative

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy Thursday afternoon.
They've issued a Peak Alert from between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to the high demand for energy on the regional grid.
The news release from MiEnergy asked members to shift electrical use to 6 p.m. or later.
They said that elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs.
The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.