Pearl Street possibilities at upcoming progress meeting

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall rates have been observed near 1" of accumulation within 30 minutes. Additional rainfall expected overnight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&