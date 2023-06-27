 Skip to main content
Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Pedestrian deaths in Wisconsin have increased by 50 percent according to preliminary data in a new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The national non-profit saw the increase between 2021 and 2022.

Just in the last two months, La Crosse has seen nine vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes.

Sgt. Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Department encourages everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

"Be vigilant," she said. "When you're out there walking make sure that you are crossing during those cross walks and in those cross walks. If you are obviously at traffic lights you are waiting for that walk signal before you walk. Again head on a swivel and you are always vigilant. "

La Crosse County Chronic Disease & Injury Prevention manager Paula Silha says drivers need to recognize pedestrians when crossing streets.

"So if you're a pedestrian you want to wear bright colored clothing that you are able to see," Silha said. "And I think that if you are a driver you want to be aware and looking for those pedestrians because we have a yield for pedestrian law in Wisconsin."

Wisconsin recorded 75 pedestrian deaths last year up from 25 the previous year.

