People line the streets for the 75th Annual Steamboat Days Grand Parade

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) --  The Grand Parade kicked off the last day of Winona's four-day festival. 

Families, friends and visitors to the town lined Broadway Street (6th St.) to see the more than 30 parade units. 

The Grand Parade featured local and military bands, Miss America Emma Broyles, local law enforcement, first responders, organizations and the newly crowned Miss Winona. 

The 76th Miss Winona, Mikaela Mohr was crowned Saturday night and she said that she feels blessed to have been chosen to represent her hometown. 

"Honestly, I'm kind of speechless because of it," Mohr said. "It's being able to represent a community that's so diverse, that's so lively, that's so close and supportive. I'm so excited for the year that's ahead of me."

The 75th Grand Parade saw another newly crowned royal; Rachel Evangelisto was the first Native American to be crowned Miss Minnesota. 

Evangelisto was the 75th Miss Winona before winning the Minnesota title Friday night. 

"I think I've been the first Miss Winona in the past, I believe, 24 to 28 years to bring this Minnesota title back to the community," Evangelisto said. "All of the hard work that everybody had done for me, they moved heaven and Earth to get to Miss Minnesota and get me through Miss Minnesota week and I'm truly honored to be able to bring this back to our community."

She said she hopes to use her platform, Celebrating Culture and Driving Diversity for better and would like to be the first Miss Minnesota to visit all 11 tribal nations in the state. 

