Pepsi Celebrates 125 years

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Pepsi celebrated it's 125th birthday with a community party at the Gillette Pepsi location in La Crosse.
The free event included food, birthday cake and plenty of Pepsi beverages. There were also kid activities including bowling, bouncy houses and a bubble pad.
"We've been celebrating with the community," said manager Matt Kloss. "Getting people involved and doing something for the community."
Part of that included project Zero Hero, with portions of sales from Zero sugar beverages going to local non-profit organizations, such as the Children's Museum.
The event also welcomed in an updated logo for Pepsi, with a bit of a throwback look to it's 1970's label.
The local Gillette Pepsi legacy began in 1937 as a single delivery truck operating out of Viroqua. Today, the family owned business covers Wisconsin as well as areas in Minnesota and Iowa.