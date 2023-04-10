Person, dog rescued from Caledonia St. house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse firefighters rescue a person and a dog from a house fire on the north side early Monday morning.
Crews were called to the 500 block of Caledonia Street just after 5 a.m.
When they arrived had to rescue one person from the home.
As they were trying to extinguish the fire, they rescued a dog from the home and provided it with life-saving care. The dog was resuscitated and taken elsewhere for additional care.
According to the fire department, the home had major damage due to the fire. Two people and their dog are now unable to live in the home. The Red Cross is working to assist them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department. .