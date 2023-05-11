Person First Supportive Services and Homes celebrates 10 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Person First Supportive Services and Homes hosted an open house Thursday to celebrate 10 years of business while announcing new programming.
Person First Supportive Services and Homes is a disability services and support organization in the Coulee Region.
They have a mission to improve the quality of life for those they serve and their families.
Co-owner and assistant manager Kristy Braunreiter said it's been a dream to be able to provide the resources the community wants and needs.
"Now we have the resources, and we have the opportunity," Braunreiter said. "It's such a gift and we are so grateful to be able to spread that to others in need and give that back and it comes full circle. It's a really great feeling."
During Thursday's open house, they highlighted new programming which includes transitional housing for young adults and having a certified peer specialist on staff.