Person killed in officer involved shooting near Genoa

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver of a vehicle that dragged a Vernon County Sheriff's deputy is dead in an officer involved shooting Friday evening near Genoa.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation into the incident which began shortly before 6 p.m. just north of the former Dairyland Power plant.
The DCI said that "At approximately 5:55 p.m., Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa, Wisconsin for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the subject was departing the home and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance from the residence. During the traffic stop, the subject turned on their vehicle and began to drive away at a high rate of speed with one deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle. A Vernon County Sheriff’s deputy discharged their firearm, striking the subject, who was pronounced deceased on scene."
The DCI said that no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
Body cameras were worn and active during the incident, the DCI statement said.
The deputy involved in what they call a "Critical Incident Investigation" was placed on administrative leave in line with sheriff's office policy.
Besides the DCI, members of the Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting.
The investigation into the incident closed Highway 35 for more than six hours before it was reopened around 1:35 a.m. Saturday morning. The vehicle involved along with a Vernon County Sheriff's squad vehicle were towed from the scene.
Once the investigation is complete, a report on the incident would go to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.
The names of the deputy or driver of the vehicle weren't immediately released.