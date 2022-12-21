Pet food drive comes to a close

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 13th annual WAFER Pet Food Drive, just came to a close at Hillside Animal Hospital.
The animal hospital spent the last few months collecting pet food, with a goal of raising 6,000 pounds.
Through the kindness of customers, vendors and staff, they were able to collect 7,900 pounds for WAFER Food Pantry.
"This is just one less thing for our patrons to have to worry about," WAFER Food Pantry executive director Erin Waldhart said. "Inflation with grocery costs, it just adds to what, people that we serve face on a daily basis."
She said what has been collected will last around three to four months at the food pantry.
According to the Hillside Animal Hospital's Facebook, they will be accepting food and monetary donations through the end of December, with a new goal of 8,000 pounds.
"We've been blessed to have a wonderful clientele base that gives back to the community," Hillside Animal Hospital owner and vet Dr. Casey Konrad said. " Vendors that are very generous and staff that's made this all possible. It's really touching to see the community kind of come together and give to those what might be in need this time of year."