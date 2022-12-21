Pet food drive comes to a close

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For
Some...

.Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this
afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to
Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in
central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday
morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel.

As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the
increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will
occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50
mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing
and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River.
Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind
chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into
the holiday weekend.

One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural
areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized
whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at
511wi.gov.

&&

Pet food drive comes to a close

  • Updated
  • 0
WAFER FOOD PANTRY.jpg
Hillside Animal Hospital pet food drive.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 13th annual WAFER Pet Food Drive, just came to a close at Hillside Animal Hospital

The animal hospital spent the last few months collecting pet food, with a goal of raising 6,000 pounds. 

Through the kindness of customers, vendors and staff, they were able to collect 7,900 pounds for WAFER Food Pantry

pet food drive.jpg

"This is just one less thing for our patrons to have to worry about," WAFER Food Pantry executive director Erin Waldhart said. "Inflation with grocery costs, it just adds to what, people that we serve face on a daily basis."

She said what has been collected will last around three to four months at the food pantry. 

WAFER PET FOOD DRIVE.jpg

According to the Hillside Animal Hospital's Facebook, they will be accepting food and monetary donations through the end of December, with a new goal of 8,000 pounds. 

"We've been blessed  to have a wonderful clientele base that gives back to the community," Hillside Animal Hospital owner and vet Dr. Casey Konrad said. " Vendors that are very generous and staff that's made this all possible. It's really touching to see the community kind of come together and give to those what might be in need this time of year."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you