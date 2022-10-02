Pets bestowed holy blessing in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration held a pet blessing Sunday at the St. Joseph Villa for beloved animals to be recognized within a church setting.
Dogs and cats were largely the animals there, but other species have been involved in past events. The blessings came from Father Conrad Targonski.
The event comes just two days before, St. Francis Day. The religious figure is known as the Patron Saint of Ecology. Sister Lucy Slinger with the Franciscan Sisters says that the animals would enjoy being blessed if they could talk.
"I would guess they would say 'hip hip hooray,'" Slinger said. "We finally made it.' People are seeing us as important and significant in relation to creation. Just like Francis taught us."
A second blessing was also held in Houska Park on Sunday.