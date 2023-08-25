Pets perish in French Island house fire

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - A family mourns the loss of its four-legged friends after a Friday night house fire.
Fire crews responded around 7:30 Friday evening to the home on the 2800 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Witnesses said there were no visible flames, but there were reports of smoke coming from the roof.
Multiple agencies including Town of Campbell, Onalaska Fire and Xcel Energy were on the scene.
The family's dog died in the incident, and a witness said a cat also died, adding that the residents weren't at home when it initially happened.
No word yet on a cause.