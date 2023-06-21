Petting Zoo Brings Joy to Residents of La Crosse Care Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every year Haven's Petting Farm brings goats, a llama, chickens, a pot bellied pig to visit residents at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
This year, at the request of employees, they brought their zebra.
Residents, staff and friends and family were able to pick up baby chicks, feed the animals and pose for pictures.
Richard "Rocky" Marchiando's wife is a resident in the memory care unit. He says that even though she doesn't respond, you can tell she enjoys the experience.
"She grew up on a farm so maybe seeing some of the animals, maybe there is a little spark in the back of her head that lights up," said Marchiando.
Al Sutter drives two and a half hours to bring the animals from Haven's Petting Farm to Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
"That's one of our favorite things to do is to come to senior centers. It's always a joy to come up for these events. We do daycares and birthday parties but senior centers are always the most enjoyable," said Sutter.