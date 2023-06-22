 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Pewaukee dog home safe after getting stuck in sewer thanks to community

  • Updated
  • 0
Pewaukee dog home safe after getting stuck in sewer thanks to community

Olive the dog is home safe after a daring rescue. Pewaukee police say it's thanks to the community that helped her when she got trapped in a sewer.

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Olive the dog is home safe Wednesday after a daring rescue Monday morning.

Pewaukee police say it's thanks to the community that helped her when she got trapped in a sewer.

"I opened the garage door to get my garbage can out, and I thought she was on the deck before our walk. When I came back in and closed the door, she wasn't there," said Olive's owner, Riley Whitcomb.

He says Olive is usually a good girl, but Monday morning, when she went missing, he was looking all over Pewaukee and couldn't find her.

That's when Detective Craig Drummy, with the Pewaukee Police Department, says beachgoers spotted her chasing some ducks into a culvert and called police.

"We were able to hear the dog in the culvert, and we're trying to negotiate her to come out. Wasn't coming out right away," said Detective Drummy.

Police say this rescue was a community effort, from the beachgoers who initially spotted Olive, to the firefighters who helped, to the businesses who provided treats to get her out of the sewer.

"One of the firefighters came running in and said, 'do you guys have any dog treats? We have a dog stuck in the sewer!" said VeloCity biker shop owner Scott Hoggatt.

He says he was quick to give them a handful.

Detective Drummy says they managed to lure Olive over to a drain a little ways away from the culvert, with some help from firefighters.

"We got a crowbar and we were able to get the sewer up and off," said Detective Drummy.

They called Whitcomb using the number on Olive's collar. When he arrived, he saw everyone who had come out to help.

"I was like, 'Olive, what did you do now?'" laughed Whitcomb.

While Olive didn't seem too scared of the drain she was pulled out of, Pewaukee Police Chief Timonthy Heier wants to thank the community for their help saving her from the sewer.

"That's what we do, I can't thank enough the citizens that called us," said Chief Heier .

Whitcomb says he's especially thankful to have Olive back as well.

"[I want to thank] Kaylee and Adam especially, and the Pewaukee Police Department and Pewaukee City Fire Department," said Whitcomb.

Recommended for you