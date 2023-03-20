Pfaff, Billings hear state budget priorities of area residents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The deadline to make a two-year budget for the state is July 1, and many people feel funding should go to several areas.
State Senator Brad Pfaff and Representative Jill Billings held a listening session in La Crosse Monday night to share their priorities and hear what the public cares about.
The politicians said they want to see increased funding for public schools and road maintenance. The dozen residents shared their priorities such as disability equality and mental health. Both were popular amongst the crowd.
The latter topic, asked by Helen Kelly of NAMI La Crosse Vernon, peaked the interest of the legislators. Kelly said she appreciated the transparent dialogue.
"I think they're very supportive of funding these programs," Kelly said. "I know everybody's competing for the money. People want homes. They want roads. They want shared revenue. They want property tax relief. I think overall, these are concerns that Senator Pfaff and Representative Billings have a great deal of empathy for."
One resident brought up proposed funding for the Milwaukee Brewers stadium. Pfaff and Billings said that is not a top priority for them.