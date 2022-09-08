Pfaff focusing on farmers and policy during tour

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin 3rd District Congressional Candidate Brad Pfaff (D) said Thursday that the state's farmers lack a voice in Congress.
Thursday afternoon, Pfaff toured the Hamburg Hills Farm, talking with farmers about the struggles they are dealing with.
Pfaff said he is prioritizing Wisconsin's famers stating that they are underrepresented in Washington.
He announced an agriculture policy and will "hit the ground running" if elected.
"I want to make sure that we have a federal tax policy that recognizes that we need to bring the next generation into production agriculture," Pfaff said. "We want to make sure that we have a tax code that understands the intergenerational transfer, from one generation to the next, in order to get the next generation involved in agriculture."
The next steps in his policy would tackle supply chain issues within Wisconsin's $100 billion industry, conservation efforts and investing in energy programs.
Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden issued a statement regarding Pfaff's farm event. "During Career Politician Pfaff’s 26 years in government, Wisconsin lost over half of our family farms. If this is the type of “help” he wants to provide in DC, Wisconsin farmers might as well call it quits today. He is a say everything, do nothing career politician who has never had a job in his entire life.
I am a 26 year Navy SEAL, small businessman, and Tradesman. I have defended our nation my whole life and now I will do so in DC."