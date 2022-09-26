Pfaff hosts roundtable for veterans on 3rd District Congressional Race

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was the topic of discussion among local veterans meeting with 3rd Congressional District hopeful and Democrat Brad Pfaff on Monday.
Pfaff hosted a roundtable with six veterans on Monday morning at the American Legion in Bangor.
Participants discussed Pfaff's opponent Derrick Van Orden's 26 years of service and weighed it against his attendance at the Capitol on January 6th.
"You can't have it both ways. As I saw the events of January 6th unfold it was like a kick to the stomach," Desert Storm Veteran Paul Wuensch said. "That's the last place any veteran, any self respecting veteran, should have been. Yes, I believe you cash in all that credibility of being a veteran when you take part in something like that."
A photo posted to Facebook showed Van Orden in an area reportedly beyond the police barriers that day, but Van Orden said in a 2021 opinion piece in the La Crosse Tribune that he did not enter the Capitol grounds and left the scene when unlawful activity began.
News 19 reached out to Van Orden's campaign for reaction to Monday's roundtable and received the following statement: