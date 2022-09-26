 Skip to main content
Pfaff hosts roundtable for veterans on 3rd District Congressional Race

  • Updated
BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was the topic of discussion among local veterans meeting with 3rd Congressional District hopeful and Democrat Brad Pfaff on Monday.

Pfaff Roundtable

Pfaff hosted a roundtable with six veterans on Monday morning at the American Legion in Bangor.

Participants discussed Pfaff's opponent Derrick Van Orden's 26 years of service and weighed it against his attendance at the Capitol on January 6th.

"You can't have it both ways. As I saw the events of January 6th unfold it was like a kick to the stomach," Desert Storm Veteran Paul Wuensch said. "That's the last place any veteran, any self respecting veteran, should have been. Yes, I believe you cash in all that credibility of being a veteran when you take part in something like that."

A photo posted to Facebook showed Van Orden in an area reportedly beyond the police barriers that day, but Van Orden said in a 2021 opinion piece in the La Crosse Tribune that he did not enter the Capitol grounds and left the scene when unlawful activity began.

News 19 reached out to Van Orden's campaign for reaction to Monday's roundtable and received the following statement:

Van Orden
"As a 26 year Navy SEAL with multiple combat tours, I understand the issues facing our veteran community and will work tirelessly to ensure they have the support they need. I am looking forward to working with Pfaff in a bipartisan manner when I represent him and our vets as their Congressman in DC following the election in November.”

