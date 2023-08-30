Pfaff launches Senate re-election campaign

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - State Senator Brad Pfaff announced Wednesday he's running for re-election to his current office.
The Onalaska Democrat first took office in January 2021. His term in office ends in January 2025. He currently serves several committees including the Agriculture and Tourism, Economic and Workforce Development, and Universities and Technical Colleges.
“Next year brings the potential for real change coming to Madison and with that change, we must continue to build a better tomorrow for Wisconsin. We can strengthen our economy and invest in family farmers and small businesses. We will fight like hell to restore reproductive freedom for women in our state. We can provide affordable healthcare to more people, and we can help working families and expand our workforce by making childcare more accessible and affordable," he said, in part, in a statement announcing his re-election bid.
In a statement released at the same time, the 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party made mention of the temptation to make another congressional bid, but praised Pfaff for not doing so and benefits of not running.
“Republican representative Derrick Van Orden has proven himself unfit for office. Given the closeness of the race in 2022, and Van Orden’s increased vulnerability in the district, the chance of a rematch for the 3rd CD seat must have been enticing. But Brad Pfaff’s dedication to Wisconsin and the people he serves is too strong.”
“As he has done so many times in his career, Senator Pfaff has chosen to stand up for Western Wisconsin. Senator Pfaff’s announcement means the Democratic Party will be better able to protect Governor Evers from automatic veto overrides, and Sen. Pfaff's voice will be crucial as Democrats work to retake the Wisconsin Legislature and restore sanity and common sense to Madison. Senator Pfaff’s reelection announcement all but ensures the citizens of Western Wisconsin will have calm and rational representation in state politics.”
Sen. Pfaff lost to Van Orden in 2022 in a race to replace Rep. Ron Kind in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
Rebecca Cooke has announced that she's running as a Democrat in next year's congressional race.