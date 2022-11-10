Pfaff reacts to Midterm Election results, thanks supporters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Brad Pfaff spoke on Thursday of how proud he was for the support he got in his run for Congress.
Pfaff was defeated by Republican Derrick Van Orden, who will now represent Wisconsin's 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Pfaff said he is extremely proud of the support he received during his campaign, despite early predictions from political experts.
"None of the national experts or even state experts thought we had a chance," Pfaff said. "But I just knew we would. I know the people and communities of this district, and I'm very proud of the work we did."
Pfaff said his short term future plan is to spend more time with his family. Pfaff said he is still looking forward to the 2024 election and said another run is not out of the question.