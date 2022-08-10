Pfaff wins 3rd Congressional District Democratic nomination

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW/WAOW/AP) - Brad Pfaff, who was endorsed by outgoing Democratic Congressman Ron Kind, won a four-way race to receive the Third Congressional District Democratic nomination on Election Day Tuesday.
Pfaff defeated Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath, and Dr. Mark Neumann for the right to appear on the November ballot.
Currently serving as a state senator from Onalaska, Pfaff campaigned on his work on behalf of Wisconsin farmers and outlined his commitment to supporting small businesses and middle-class tax cuts during the primary.
With the win, he said he's now focusing on his next race and continuing to focus on the people in the district.
"We need to move away from our polarized politics right now," said Pfaff at his watch party in La Crosse. We need to get back to the things that unite us as a people. We need to start investing in our peoples and our communities. We need to move away from this cable news ideology and let's get back to Western and Central Wisconsin of hard work dedication and resiliency."
Kind said he would not seek reelection after more than 25 years in office earlier this year. He's supported Pfaff in the primary and now in the upcoming November election. "He's going to put people over politics every time, find the common sensible center, work across the aisle and get things done," Kind said.
Pfaff takes on Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden in the November general election.