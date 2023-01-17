 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

Department of Defense takes step forward to phase out PFAS

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW)- The Department of Defense announced the first step toward firefighting foam to be made without per and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS.

The department is requiring any firefighting agency to no longer purchase foam created with the toxic chemicals, and requiring them to stop the use of it entirely by October 2024.

Firefighters

Foam suppliers are also to test to make sure no PFAS chemicals can be detected so it cannot pose a threat to the health of personnel or the environment.

Town of Campbell Supervisor 2 Lee Donahue said it is a step in the right direction.

"If fluorinated foam is no longer used nationwide it can really reduce the amount of contamination that can be spreading," Donahue said.

Foam

Donahue said she looks at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make necessary changes.

Back in 2021 the FAA had the opportunity to make change it's PFAS standards but they did not as they were following military guidelines.

Donahue said civilian airports are likely to follow suit now that the military's guidelines are changing.

