Department of Defense takes step forward to phase out PFAS

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW)- The Department of Defense announced the first step toward firefighting foam to be made without per and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS.
The department is requiring any firefighting agency to no longer purchase foam created with the toxic chemicals, and requiring them to stop the use of it entirely by October 2024.
Foam suppliers are also to test to make sure no PFAS chemicals can be detected so it cannot pose a threat to the health of personnel or the environment.
Town of Campbell Supervisor 2 Lee Donahue said it is a step in the right direction.
"If fluorinated foam is no longer used nationwide it can really reduce the amount of contamination that can be spreading," Donahue said.
Donahue said she looks at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make necessary changes.
Back in 2021 the FAA had the opportunity to make change it's PFAS standards but they did not as they were following military guidelines.
Donahue said civilian airports are likely to follow suit now that the military's guidelines are changing.