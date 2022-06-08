DNR, DHS issue fish consumption advisory after elevated PFAS levels found in fish in Angelo Pond

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services said on Wednesday that elevated levels of PFAS chemicals were found in fish in Angelo Pond in Monroe County.
Elevated levels of PFOS, or perfluorooctane sulfonate, a type of PFAS chemical, were found in several species of fish during testing in May 2021.
As a result, they've issued a new fish consuption advisory for four different fish species found in the pond-bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, and northern pike.
The new advisory recommends one meal per week of bluegell for everyone and one meal per month for the other species.
The advisory is in addition to one issued by the DNR and DHS in April 2021 of one meal per month for brook and brown trout caught in Silver Creek which flows into Angelo Pond.
The DNR continues to work with Fort McCoy to sample water from Silver Creek after elevated PFAS surface water samples were found in the creek in 2019.