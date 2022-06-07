Minnesota unveils new dashboard showing PFAS monitoring for drinking water

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota residents can now find out if the water that they use contains any of what's known as "forever chemicals".
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) rolled out on Tuesday a dashboard that shows whether a resident's water system contains any per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
You can access the dashboard here.
MDH began to test in 2021 for PFAS in community water systems across the state. They said that the dashboard and its data shows the status of the project.
To date, they've tested 401 of the approximately 900 public water systems in the state.
“With this new tool, Minnesotans will be able to see for themselves whether PFAS is a concern for the health of their communities and their families,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Our statewide testing and dashboard are just two examples of how Minnesota continues to be a national leader in providing safe drinking water.”
MDH said in a statement they're focused on first testing in areas where there is a higher public risk for contamination.
The state said that nearly two-thirds of the systems tested so far had some level of PFAS contamination but were below current guidelines. Only one system was found to be above the MDH guidelines.
PFAS chemicals can cause a range of health issues in people such as reduced immune response, thyroid disease, and the possibility of cancer.