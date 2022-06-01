No PFAS found in Village of West Salem drinking water

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Recent tests on the drinking water from the Village of West Salem showed that it has no PFAS contamination.
The village released a statement saying that they had taken part in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources voluntary PFAS testing program. Testing was done at three locations on May 11. The state's Laboratory of Hygiene tested the samples on May 17 with the results returned to the village on May 31.
The testing looked for 18 different compounds in the PFAS testing process. The village said none were found in any of its samples.
"Surrounding communities in our area have discovered elevated levels of PFAS in their drinking water. We felt our water supply was at low risk for PFAS, but we felt it was important to participate in the voluntary testing program offered by the DNR," said Lee Schwier, the Water Utility Superintendent for the village. "We felt it was a good decision to have this knowledge for our residents. The results validated our opinion, and this is great news for West Salem. Our residents can continue to enjoy the clean water supplied by the West Salem Water Utility."
PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been linked to cancer and birth defects. They made headlines locally when they were found in chemicals in firefighting foam used in training sessions that occurred at the La Crosse Regional Airport. The chemicals got into the ground and migrated downstream into private wells on French Island.