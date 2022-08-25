With new guidelines in hand, La Crosse prepares for testing water for PFAS

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Now that the State of Wisconsin has come out with new rules regarding the testing of municipal water systems for PFAS chemicals, the City of La Crosse is preparing it's plan for checking it's water supply.
In a statement from the city released on Thursday, it said that, "With the new guidelines, the City of La Crosse Water Department can test for PFAs using methods established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the federal Environmental Protection Agency with the confidence that the results will provide an accurate determination of contaminant levels, if any, in the City’s water supply."
The statement went on to say that the water department is working on the logistics of its testing program which is set to start in November.
The new standard for PFAS chemicals in drinking water is 70 parts per trillion.
If a test result comes back with a result higher than that, the city, on it's website, said it would take steps to reach the new standard. Those steps include shutting down a well or building a water treatment system.
Any affected city residents would be notified of the higher results according to the city.
MORE: City of La Crosse PFAS website