Pharmacies are reporting medication shortages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Pharmacies across the nation are feeling the pressure as illnesses, like RSV, influenza as COVID-19 cases rise.
In the Coulee Region, pharmacies are seeing an increase in people seeking over the counter medications (OTC) and prescriptions compared to the last few years.
"The flu wasn't too widespread last year just because everybody was masked and now this year with some of the mask guidelines going away," Gundersen Health System Clinical Manager Marc Ertz said. "People are getting in closer contact with others, so it's spreading a little quicker."
As more people fall ill, the current medication shortage makes it difficult for pharmacies to meet the needs of patients.
"The big struggle is with the pediatric populations, as far as OTC," Galesville Hometown Pharmacy Director Jerry Jennings said. "We're having Tylenol and acetaminophen products that the drops are basically non existent."
Even prescription medications are facing the same shortages.
"ADHD medications like Adderall, that's been off and on short supply for the last few months," Ertz said. "Amoxicillin preparations - antibiotics for kids is probably the most common one. Switching to an alternative antibiotic or a different strength of that antibiotic to get the same dose is what most pharmacies are doing."
Jennings said that the Galesville area has been affected by the amoxicillin shortage; pharmacies in the area have shared resources in the past but with the shortage, they're isn't enough product.
Both pharmacists urge people to stay up to date with their vaccinations to try and stay healthy during this flu surge. Jennings also suggested getting outside for fresh air, eating more fruits and vegetables and having a healthy sleep schedule.