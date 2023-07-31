Phone outage affecting La Crosse County non-emergency numbers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County wants to get the word out about an issue with phone lines on Monday morning.
Around 10 a.m., La Crosse County Public Safety Communications was told of a phone service interruption affecting non-emergency phone numbers. Some callers to the non-emergency lines are getting a busy signal according to a release from the county.
The said that "If there is a need for police service and you are unable to get through on the non-emergency lines, please call 9-1-1.
Work is underway to restore the phone lines.