Photos: Beautiful colors from Northern Lights brighten the night sky

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Upper Midwest including the Coulee Region was treated to the bright colors of the Northern Lights Thursday night into Friday morning.
People in the area were able to see, and capture on camera, the bold greens, reds, and other colors from the lights.
The photos with this story are from all over the area-Caledonia, Black River Falls, Onalaska, and Ettrick.
Thank you to everyone who shared them.
