Physicals are important year round

  Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Medical experts say the news this week of Bronny James, son of NBA All-Star Lebron James, experiencing cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California is a reminder of the importance of regular physicals. 

Dr. Andrea Winters is a physician's assistant in pediatric cardiology at Gundersen Health System.

She says as parents prepare their kids to head back to school this fall, it is important to schedule a physical with a primary care provider even if their kid is not involved in sports.

At the physical, a provider can spot any signs that may require further examination including possible heart issues. 

Before the physical, Dr. Winters says it's important to talk with your child about the importance of being honest during the physical.

"Explaining to them why it is extremely important they are upfront and honest about any symptoms or limitations they may be having is very important," Dr. Winters said.

Even if you aren't working out or starting a sport this fall, Winters says to always be mindful of your body.

If you notice something doesn't feel right, contact your primary care provider to see if a bigger problem may be at play. 

