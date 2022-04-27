"Pie a Sigma Tri" on UWL's campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Tri Sigma Sorority held an event at UWL on Wednesday called "Pie a Tri." You could by a slice of pie or pie a Tri Sigma member in the face.
"Pie a Sigma Tri" was a fundraiser for the March of Dimes and part of Tri Sigma's philanthropy mission.
It also had a special meaning for Tri Sigma's Chair of Philanthropy, Christine Hlavacka.
"Our philanthropy is really important to Tri Sigma, it's one of our main things. Personally, for me, it's one of the reasons I joined Tri Sigma. I'm a premature baby, very premature, me and my twin sister were born very early so for me it's very important." said Hlavacka
The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they hope to have raised around $300.