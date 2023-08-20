Pie and ice cream social held at Harry J. Olson Senior Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The Harry J. Olson Senior Center held a pie and ice cream social event on Sunday.
The event was well attended in its second year and functions as a fundraiser for the facility.
“We took over the Harry Olson from the city,” Board Member Karen Guggenbuehl said. “And so we have all the bills ourselves. We want to upgrade the bathrooms. Plus, we have our electric bills which are outrageous. We have to fundraise to upgrade things and fix it up.”
Cost for a slice of pie and a scoop of ice cream was five dollars with whole pies for sale as well. The Harry J. Olson Senior Center plans to hold the event next year at the same location.
You can visit their website for more information.