...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 during the afternoons of Tuesday through Thursday. These
values could be locally higher at times.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence in extreme heat and
humidity is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front moving through
during the day on Thursday which could result in slightly lower
afternoon heat indices.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Pie and ice cream social held at Harry J. Olson Senior Center

Pie Picture

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The Harry J. Olson Senior Center held a pie and ice cream social event on Sunday.

The event was well attended in its second year and functions as a fundraiser for the facility.

“We took over the Harry Olson from the city,” Board Member Karen Guggenbuehl said. “And so we have all the bills ourselves. We want to upgrade the bathrooms. Plus, we have our electric bills which are outrageous. We have to fundraise to upgrade things and fix it up.”

Cost for a slice of pie and a scoop of ice cream was five dollars with whole pies for sale as well. The Harry J. Olson Senior Center plans to hold the event next year at the same location.

You can visit their website for more information.

