Pillbox Bat Company takes advantage of a big league deal

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Pillbox Bat Company has been making custom baseball bats for the last 7 years.
The Winona-based business is now able to take their creations to the next level after singing a deal with Major League Baseball so they can use team logos on their bats.
In this installment of Hometown Made we show you how the Houston Astros World Series Champions Special Edition Bat is made.
The bats start off a blank billets of wood that are turned down into the shape of a bat. Then after a quick coat of paint they go into a laser engraver that cuts the design onto the barrel of the bats.
If you want to pick up one of these bats or any of the other pieces they have you can check out their website here.