 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pillbox Bat Company takes advantage of a big league deal

  • Updated
  • 0

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Pillbox Bat Company has been making custom baseball bats for the last 7 years.

The Winona-based business is now able to take their creations to the next level after singing a deal with Major League Baseball so they can use team logos on their bats. 

Pillbox Bat Co. takes advantage of a big league deal

In this installment of Hometown Made we show you how the Houston Astros World Series Champions Special Edition Bat is made.

Pillbox Bat Co. takes advantage of a big league deal

The bats start off a blank billets of wood that are turned down into the shape of a bat. Then after a quick coat of paint they go into a laser engraver that cuts the design onto the barrel of the bats.

Pillbox Bat Co. takes advantage of a big league deal

If you want to pick up one of these bats or any of the other pieces they have you can check out their website here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you