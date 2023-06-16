 Skip to main content
Pischke Motors opens new Jeep-centered facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Pischke Motors celebrated the grand opening of its new Jeep facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. 

After two years of construction, the facility is complete and has opened its doors for business.

The new dealership features 200 different Jeeps and a service center. 

The family-owned and operated dealership has partnered with the national brand to specialize in the Jeep experience, and to continue growing their business in the La Crosse area. 

"We've been in downtown La Crosse now for over 15 years, so it's just another investment in the community here,” said Rob Pischke, General Manager of the new store. “We're really growing. We started small, just one location, to growing the campus out with the Nissan store, with the new body shop, and with the Chrysler store across the street here."

The Pischke family views the new dealership, and the new partnership, as an opportunity for area residents. 

“It's kind of a brand new thing that Jeep is doing,” said Pischke. “There's really few of these stand alone Jeep dealerships in the country, so we're one of the very first ones, especially in Wisconsin, but kind of very early in the entire nation."

Located at the corner of 3rd Street and Cass Street in downtown La Crosse, the facility is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, with hours varying over the weekend.

