Pischke Motors showroom damaged from car accident

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Pischke Motors got quite the surprise Thursday morning.
A car came crashing through the showroom windows at the corner of 4th and Cass Streets in downtown.
Two SUVs collided, causing the Chevy to crash into the showroom window.
Officials have not said what caused the accident or given an update on the drivers conditions.
This isn't the first time a car has come crashing through the showroom windows. Back in March of 2022, another car came flying through the show room.
This is a developing story. WXOW will provide more information as it comes through.
