Plan for La Crosse Center leadership going forward

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city is looking into several options for leadership of the La Crosse Center once its 22-year director steps down.
Art Fahey announced his plans to retire in March with October 20 as his final day. To fill the void, a handful of staff members will fill his responsibilities in the interim as the city ponders three possible succession plans.
The first is to hire a new director of the facility. Second is to contract a private management firm to oversee the day-to-day operations. The final is a hybrid option between the other two.
La Crosse Center Board President Brent Smith says that formal discussions by a special committee on the latter option began last week. As for the firms involved, he says plenty have been part of the discussions.
"I know there's at least 3-4," Smith said. "And I think we're talking about at least having some dialogue with four of those. Probably in the next couple months to see what would look like. How that would work. What their experience has been with other facilities across the country that have that and then see if we think that's a good fit."
Smith adds that the decision on leadership going forward is likely to come sometime in 2023.