Plan for plenty of traffic around UW-L campus as move-in begins

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As students return to the UW-La Crosse, the university said drivers should expect to find busy streets around the campus area during the next week.
Move-In Week begins on Wednesday, August 31 and runs through Sunday, September 4. Classes start on Tuesday, September 6.
Students, both new and returning, are headed to residence halls during that time.
The university said that traffic on several streets is expected to increase. Those streets are: Badger St., Campbell Road, Oakland St., Pine St., Vine St., and West Avenue.
A reminder, too, that La Crosse Street by the campus is still closed for reconstruction.
The university said it would have traffic guides throughout the campus to assist people with finding their residence halls.