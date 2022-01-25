 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Plans call for former KMart building to be demolished

  • Updated
  • 0
K-MART-1-1024x576.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Whatever happens at the site, any future development plans won't include the former KMart building itself. 

Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions' Jeremy Novak confirmed to WXOW on Tuesday that they'll demolish the building before moving ahead with any project on the site. They want to start any new development with a "blank slate".

On Wednesday, they've scheduled a public engagement meeting set to share some of their ideas for the site with the public. 

The meeting runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the old commons area at Central High School at 1801 Losey Blvd.

According to a statement from the company, they'll "communicate the vision and upcoming plans with neighborhood and community members and present the concept and next steps towards the redevelopment of the former KMart site."

Last year, the developer gathered input to see what the public wanted for the site. 

Prior to that, for a short time, the former retail building was home to a U-Haul store. 

KMart closed the store in 2017.

Tags

Recommended for you