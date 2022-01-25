Plans call for former KMart building to be demolished

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Whatever happens at the site, any future development plans won't include the former KMart building itself.
Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions' Jeremy Novak confirmed to WXOW on Tuesday that they'll demolish the building before moving ahead with any project on the site. They want to start any new development with a "blank slate".
On Wednesday, they've scheduled a public engagement meeting set to share some of their ideas for the site with the public.
The meeting runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the old commons area at Central High School at 1801 Losey Blvd.
According to a statement from the company, they'll "communicate the vision and upcoming plans with neighborhood and community members and present the concept and next steps towards the redevelopment of the former KMart site."
Last year, the developer gathered input to see what the public wanted for the site.
Prior to that, for a short time, the former retail building was home to a U-Haul store.