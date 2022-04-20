Plans for La Crescent parks and trails presented to community

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- MSA, the parks and recreation planning and engineering company, presented proposed plans for the city's parks and trails to the community and asked for input.
Presenting master plans for a few of the city's parks which included the possibilities of trail maintenance, dog park or trail, mountain biking trail and pickleball courts.
Project Manager with MSA, Becky Binz said a town of La Crescent's size (just over 5,000) don't typically have access to the same number of parks but said it was a good thing.
"Especially in this day and age, that's what people are increasingly seeking out when they're thinking about where they're going to live and where they're going to stay," Binz said. "People want to get outside, they want to have things to do."
According to Binz, incorporating community input into the plans was imperative.
At Wednesday night's meeting, community members were mostly concerned about the lack of signage to identify private property and trailheads and the maintenance of trails.
"There's a lot of trails that exist that are a little bit confusing to walk or maybe the maps aren't very clear," La Crescent resident Honor DiDonato said. "So, you're starting off with an unclear picture of what the trail system looks like. Then, when you get there and think 'well I can just figure this out on my own' then the trails aren't maintained very well and there's poor signage."
After having gathered another round of the public input, the park plans will be adjusted as needed and presented to the city.
If accepted, Binz said the plans could be in place by June.