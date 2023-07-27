 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Playground rubber chips can reach over 130°

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of SPACE (Safer Playspaces And Community Environments) along with community volunteers were at Crowley Park measuring the temperature of different parts of the playground.

One of the things they focused on was the black rubber chips on the playground that can reach over 130° Fahrenheit.

"The rubber chips may seem great because they're recycled and they make a nice soft cushion for falling but the off-gassing from them the volatile organic compounds are not necessarily safe and the higher heat holding capacity reduces our enjoyment of the playgrounds." said Alysa Remsburg, a SPACE Committee Member.

They're advocating for removing the rubber chips and replacing them with wood chips instead. 

The SPACE group will be holding more evets like this throughout the summer. You can keep up with there events and findings here.

