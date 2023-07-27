Playground rubber chips can reach over 130°

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of SPACE (Safer Playspaces And Community Environments) along with community volunteers were at Crowley Park measuring the temperature of different parts of the playground.
One of the things they focused on was the black rubber chips on the playground that can reach over 130° Fahrenheit.
"The rubber chips may seem great because they're recycled and they make a nice soft cushion for falling but the off-gassing from them the volatile organic compounds are not necessarily safe and the higher heat holding capacity reduces our enjoyment of the playgrounds." said Alysa Remsburg, a SPACE Committee Member.
They're advocating for removing the rubber chips and replacing them with wood chips instead.
The SPACE group will be holding more evets like this throughout the summer. You can keep up with there events and findings here.