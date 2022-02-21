 Skip to main content
...Wintry Mix and Snow to Develop Later Today and Tonight and
to Continue On and Off...Increasing Tuesday Morning and Moving
Northeast during the Day...

.A dry easterly flow will limit light snow, sleet, freezing
drizzle and drizzle formation initially, however later this
afternoon and this evening, look for conditions to deteriorate.
The precipitation is expected to be light, patchy, and on and off
through tonight and increase Tuesday morning. Some locations will
still be above freezing, while others are in the teens and 20s,
thus slippery/icy conditions will be possible.  Snow amounts
across the area range from less than an inch across the south...1
to 4 inches closer to I90 and 3 to 6 inches north of I90 into west
central WI. Icing of a glaze to a tenth or two is possible south
of I90 with the higher amounts toward Clayton and Grant counties.

Travel will be impacted as we see more precipitation on frozen
roadways. This may affect this evening's commute, but will also
affect Tuesday morning's commute. Road conditions could quickly
become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in
locations where the wintry mix is more likely.

Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if
conditions warrant it.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

Plea agreement in the works in La Crosse reckless homicide case

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A plea agreement appears to be in the making in the case of a man charged with reckless homicide in the death of a man over a parking space at the northside Menard's store. 

At an online La Crosse County Court hearing Monday morning, the attorney for Matthew Kinstler asked that the upcoming trial for his client be taken off the calender as they've reached a potential deal with prosecutors. 

"Judge, the tentative agreement is that Mr. Kinstler will plead to the charge and that the state will recommend ten years initial confinement," said attorney Vincent Rust. 

Kinstler is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Russell Paulson in May 2020 in the northside Menard's parking lot. The criminal complaint said that the two men got into an argument after Kinstler felt that Paulson, 79, parked too close to Kinstler's vehicle. 

During the incident, witnesses said that Kinstler struck Paulson, who fell to the ground bleeding from the head. 

Paulson later died from injuries from the fight. 

Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe told the judge that they have also discussed the latest developments regarding a plea agreement with the victim's family before Monday's hearing and in previous meetings.

Judge Elliott Levine didn't set a date to hear Kinstler's plea but indicated it may be a few weeks before the case would appear on the court calendar.  

