Plea agreement in the works in La Crosse reckless homicide case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A plea agreement appears to be in the making in the case of a man charged with reckless homicide in the death of a man over a parking space at the northside Menard's store.
At an online La Crosse County Court hearing Monday morning, the attorney for Matthew Kinstler asked that the upcoming trial for his client be taken off the calender as they've reached a potential deal with prosecutors.
"Judge, the tentative agreement is that Mr. Kinstler will plead to the charge and that the state will recommend ten years initial confinement," said attorney Vincent Rust.
Kinstler is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Russell Paulson in May 2020 in the northside Menard's parking lot. The criminal complaint said that the two men got into an argument after Kinstler felt that Paulson, 79, parked too close to Kinstler's vehicle.
During the incident, witnesses said that Kinstler struck Paulson, who fell to the ground bleeding from the head.
Paulson later died from injuries from the fight.
Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe told the judge that they have also discussed the latest developments regarding a plea agreement with the victim's family before Monday's hearing and in previous meetings.
Judge Elliott Levine didn't set a date to hear Kinstler's plea but indicated it may be a few weeks before the case would appear on the court calendar.