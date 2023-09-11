Plea agreement on theft charges in the works for former LADCO head

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There's a plea agreement in the works for a man accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) in 2020.
Jorge Beltran was supposed to face trial this week on theft charges.
The former LADCO head was arrested in January 2021 on a felony theft charge. He'd been terminated in September 2020 after being hired in January 2019.
Police reports obtained by WXOW said the amount of money taken by Beltran came to more than $30,000.
The reports show the money was used for things such as food and home improvement items. One of the charges involved a violin rental and lessons for his son.
In court documents filed on Monday, the plea agreement requires Beltran to pay back a larger amount-more than $35,000-in restitution.
Beltran would then plead guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge.
A plea hearing is scheduled before Judge Ramona Gonzalez in January 2024.