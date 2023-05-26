Plea deal for former La Crosse doctor on child sexual assault charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A former La Crosse doctor accepts a plea deal in the child sexual assault case against him.
Joseph Poterucha appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Friday morning.
He faced charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child initially but pleaded guilty to amended charges of one count of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of 4th Degree Sexual Assault.
The case goes back to October 2021 when the criminal complaint said the 10-year-old victim in the case said that Poterucha touched her under her clothes earlier that week. The victim told an adult which ultimately led to the investigation. The complaint said that Poterucha made a full statement to investigators and denied what the victim said.
At the time, Poterucha worked at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. MCHS said a the time that "the charges are not related to his care of patients."
MCHS suspended Poterucha after his arrest.
In November 2021, Poterucha surrendered his medical license in Wisconsin, followed by his license to practice in Minnesota in January 2022.
Sentencing for Poterucha is scheduled July 31. He was originally scheduled to go to trial on the charges in July. The 2nd Degree Sexual Assault