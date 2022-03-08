Plea deal reached in La Crosse reckless homicide case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A No Contest plea for a man charged with reckless homicide in the death of a man in a fight over a parking space at the northside Menard's store.
During an online court hearing on Tuesday, Matthew Kinstler pleaded no contest to the homicide charge which was then accepted by Judge Elliott Levine.
As part of the plea deal reached with prosecutors, Kinstler is looking at ten years in prison with the conviction.
Kinstler was charged in the death of Russell Paulson in May 2020 in the northside Menard's parking lot. The criminal complaint said that the two men got into an argument after Kinstler felt that Paulson, 79, parked too close to Kinstler's vehicle.
During the incident, witnesses said that Kinstler struck Paulson, who fell to the ground bleeding from the head.
Paulson later died from injuries from the fight.
A number of Paulson's family members were online for the court hearing. Prosecutors told the court that they consulted with the family in working out a plea agreement.
A date for Kinstler's sentencing will be set at a later date.