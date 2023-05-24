Plea hearing on hold for triple homicide suspect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A plea hearing for one of the men accused in a triple homicide near West Salem in July 2021 is on hold for the moment.
Khamthaneth Rattanasack appeared in a La Crosse County courtroom on Wednesday morning for a scheduled plea hearing.
Rattanasack and Nya Thao are both charged with three counts of Party to the Crime of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting deaths of three people at a rock quarry in the Town of Hamilton on July 23, 2021.
The bodies of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney were found at the quarry off of County M by workers that morning. The three had been shot several hours earlier.
Rattanasack and Thao were arrested about a week later after they fled the area following the shooting. They'd been identified by a witness to the shooting.
One of the people interviewed by investigators said that the shooting happened because Rattanasack believed that Yang or Lor may have stolen some credit cards totaling around $600.
During Wednesday's court hearing, La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that there were a few more details that needed to be worked out before moving forward.
A hearing is scheduled for July 14 according to online records.
Rattanasack has remained in custody since his arrest in 2021.
A hearing is scheduled for later Wednesday morning for co-defendant Nya Thao. WXOW will update this story following his court appearance.
