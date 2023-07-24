Plea hearing underway for La Crosse homicide suspect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A plea hearing is underway for a La Crosse man charged in the fatal shooting of a teen in 2022.

The hearing for 19-year-old Sage Hicke before Judge Elliott Levine began at 8 a.m. at the La Crosse County Courthouse.

At a court hearing last week, Hicke's attorney and the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office requested the plea hearing after telling the court that they'd reached a deal in the case.

Hicke was scheduled to go to trial starting July 31.

Hicke is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek on May 22, 2022, during a confrontation in the 1900 block of South 7th Street.

The criminal complaint stated that police heard different versions of whether Vondrashek and another person, Jackson Greengrass fired weapons during the confrontation.

Greengrass, who was wounded in the shooting, was sentenced in June to eight years in prison for his role in the incident.

This story will be updated later this morning as the court case proceeds.