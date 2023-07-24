 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Plea hearing underway for La Crosse homicide suspect

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A plea hearing is underway for a La Crosse man charged in the fatal shooting of a teen in 2022. 

The hearing for 19-year-old Sage Hicke before Judge Elliott Levine began at 8 a.m. at the La Crosse County Courthouse. 

At a court hearing last week, Hicke's attorney and the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office requested the plea hearing after telling the court that they'd reached a deal in the case. 

Hicke was scheduled to go to trial starting July 31.

Hicke is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek on May 22, 2022, during a confrontation in the 1900 block of South 7th Street. 

The criminal complaint stated that police heard different versions of whether Vondrashek and another person, Jackson Greengrass fired weapons during the confrontation. 

Greengrass, who was wounded in the shooting, was sentenced in June to eight years in prison for his role in the incident. 

This story will be updated later this morning as the court case proceeds. 

