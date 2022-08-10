 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live Coverage

Plenty of questions and comments at school referendum meeting

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Lincoln middle school hosted the first of several La Crosse school district informational meetings regarding a referendum on a possible new consolidated high school. School Superintendent Aaron Engle began the session with a presentation first covering the issues facing the district. Those included declining enrollment, budget deficits from current state funding and the age and cost of upkeep for buildings.

ref

Questions, comments and opinions were shared Wednesday night at an informational meeting regarding an upcoming referendum on a new consolidated high school.

Engel then took questions from the audience. The questions also lead to numerous comments and a few outbursts, many questioning the need for just one high school located on the city's southside. 

"When I was young everybody walked to school," said retired northside resident Art Ingalls. "Nobody got bussed, now we're talking about bussing students all the way from the north side of French Island clear out to Shelby, I don't know how we're going to do that."

The district stated it looked at eleven other locations but ultimately settled on the southside site where the Trane headquarters building currently sits vacant.

The referendum seeks an amount not to exceed $194,700 million. The plan if approved would additionally reconfigure the current two high school facilities, Logan and Central, into middle schools.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you