Pokémon celebrates 26 years

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Whether it's collecting, trading, training or playing, Pokémon celebrated 26-years on National Pokémon Day Sunday.
Pokémon debuted February 27, 1996 on the Game Boy System and has since grown into a franchise of apps, games, movies and playing cards.
With more than 800 Pokémon to catch, train or battle with, the owner of Coulee Cards and Gaming, Kent Lange, said the game is for everyone.
"It's entertaining, it's family friendly, its enjoyable," Lange said. "Six-year-olds to adults are playing these games and enjoying themselves."
Since opening his store three months ago, Lange says he prides himself with having the largest Pokémon selection in the Coulee area and says that being able to witness the joy the game brings to people is what it's about.
Lange said the Pokémon franchise is still going strong thanks to so many devoted collectors. He said his store recently received more than 100 calls and visits from customers about a Pokémon box set.